Cloudy, Cool & Damp Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Our unsettled weather will continue through this week as an upper level low pressure system slowly moves across New England. Weak disturbances wrapping around the upper low will help provide us with shower chances over the next few days. Each day will feature cloudy skies with showers possible. None of the days this week will be complete washouts but shower chances will be with us each day so keep that in mind if you have any sort of outdoor plans. With the clouds and showers in place, temperatures will run below average this week with temperatures mainly in the upper 40s to mid-50s for highs. It does look like high pressure will try to nose into the region from the north this weekend giving us some drier and brighter weather for Saturday and Sunday so keep your fingers crossed.

Today: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain. Cool with highs between 45°-55°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows between 33°-39°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs between 49°-57°. East/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs between 47°-55°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s to around 60°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW