Charges Dismissed Against Local Man in Sullivan Drug Bust

Charges have been dropped against another man in a drug bust in Sullivan.

Five people were arrested in February after drug agents searched a home on Taunton Drive.

39-year-old Matthew Leise of Sullivan was charged with criminal conspiracy.

Court documents say the case was dismissed last month because there wasn’t enough evidence.

Two men from the Bronx, New York also had their cases dropped.

32-year-old Sherman Merchant of Gouldsboro is charged with aggravated drug dealing.

He’s also facing a new charge of bringing drugs into jail.

Merchant is due in court later this week.

The fifth person – a woman from Gouldsboro – was sentenced for violating conditions of release.