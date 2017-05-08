Carmel Village Annual Book & Plant Sale this Weekend

The Annual Library Book & Plant Sale will be held Friday, May 12, from 8AM to 3PM and Saturday, May 13, from 9AM to 1PM at the Masonic Hall across the street from the library in Carmel Village (near the intersection of Rtes. 2, 69, and the Plymouth Road). Books will be housed inside the Masonic Hall and plants will be sold in the parking lot. Prices will range from 25 cents to $3 per book.

The plant sale primarily features perennials although we will have a few vegetable and flower seedlings available. Perennials include the usual favorites such as day lilies, cranesbill, iris, hosta, and sedum as well as less familiar ones such as cranberry cotoneaster, Solomon’s seal, ash leaf spirea, and queen of the prairie.

The event is free to the public.