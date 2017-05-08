Bucksport Couple Parents to Rare Identical Triplet Boys

This Sunday is Mother’s Day and for one Bucksport woman, it will be a triple treat.

On January 7th, Jennifer Allard gave birth to identical triplet boys, naturally.

It’s an extremely rare occurrence.

As Joy Hollowell tells us, the odds of this happening are close to winning the Powerball jackpot.

=====

“Issac is more of like our little mellow one,” says Jennifer Allard. “Wyatt’s our little firecracker, and Caleb, I feel like you can’t do anything that’s not going to make him happy.”

When Jennifer and her husband, Randy found out they were having triplets, the first-time parents couldn’t believe their luck. Then the Bucksport couple found out they were having monozygotic multiples, meaning one egg split three ways. The odds of having identical triplets range up to one in 200 million.

“Whenever we went to an ultrasound, looking at it, you just couldn’t tel what it was,” explains Randy Allard. “It was a jumbled mess. You’d see a head and then see an arm, but it was…”

“For the wrong baby,” finished Jennifer.

Jennifer’s ultrasounds would take up to four hours. At 32 weeks, doctors decided to induce.

“My ob said it’s even more rare that we didn’t have them at 26, 27 weeks because identical triplets usually come out then,” says Jennifer Allard. “So we made it really far. Seeing them for the first time, I was just crying. It was truly an amazing moment.”

For Randy, reality didn’t really sink in until moments before his sons’ births.

“They sat me down by her head. And then that’s when it hit me like, I’m going to be a dad today,” he says. “And then they pulled the first one out crying and, oh my God, it hit me. It hit me hard. And then…”

Randy pauses and clears throat, “it was an exciting day for sure.”

Caleb, Issac and Wyatt all weighed more than four pounds each. They spent about a month in NICU.

Now four months later, the Allard boys are keeping their parents busy.

“I’m doing the best I can,” says Randy with a laugh. “I pick one up, put him in the bouncer in front of me, and then bounce him with my foot while I’m holding the other two. It works for about 15 minutes and then they get bored.”

“The first three months, I only got like an hour of sleep a day,” adds Jennifer Allard. “And he {Randy} has to go away working, so it makes it difficult but we manage. Thankfully I have my mom and sister to help me out.”

“People look at us and are like- Oh, that’s just people with babies,” says Randy Allard. “And then they look again- there’s 3 babies with 3 car seats. And then they just laugh and saying something like- Wow, you guys have your hands full.”

Telling the triplets apart was a challenge at first.

“We had little bracelets with their names on them that their Meme’ got them,” says Jennifer Allard. “So that was definitely helpful. Now, I can tell them apart.”

As for having three sons the first go around…

“I’m excited about that,” says Randy Allard. “I can’t wait until they all shoot their first deer.”

“I don’t feel like I had babies, to be honest,” says Jennifer Allard. “I don’t know, it doesn’t feel like I had a baby or babies. I lost my weight so fast, I guess it just hasn’t hit me.”

But then you look at your boys and think?

“Holy Crap!” answers Jennifer with a hearty laugh. “How did you all fit inside of me?

The babies are about 14 pounds now, all healthy, and all boy. In fact, Jennifer truly is the odd man out.

“We have two male dogs,” says Jennifer with a smile. “So we’re a household full of males.”

+++++

Twins do run on Randy’s side of the family.

However, identical triplets actually have nothing to do with family genes.

Photos Courtesy of Thomas Morelli