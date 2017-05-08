Belfast Church Building Getting Big Renovations

A Belfast building dating back to the 1800s is being stripped back to its original architecture that had been lost for cost-saving reasons.

TV5 reporter Brenna Kelly caught up with members of the congregation who are reinventing their church.

It’s a piece of history, built more than 150 years ago – still standing tall.

What you see in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Belfast now is what churchgoers in the 1800s saw, too.

Grand ceilings, a touch of color beaming through stained glass windows.

But in the early 1900s, members of the then-Methodist Church downsized, boarding up to keep costs down.

But after the Unitarian Universalist congregation took over, membership kept growing.

“We kind of had big ideas. Big vision, I would say,” said Linda Buckmaster, one of the founders of the Belfast UU Church in the 1990s.

“You know it was like, ‘What are we gonna do? We need more space,'” said the president of the Belfast UU Church, Marty Daniels.

Members say it’s another leap of faith. Reinventing the church while transforming themselves, too. So just what are they creating here?

“Well, of course, if you asked 15 UU’s you’d get 15 different answers,” said Buckmaster.

A community. Not only within the church, but in the city of Belfast, they say.

“You know sometimes I say it’s like a marriage or it’s like a family in that this is who we are and we gotta work it out together, you know. And we always manage to do that,” said Buckmaster.

UU members say they hope to hold their first service, Sunday June 11th.