Bangor Public Library Opens Business Center

The Bangor Public Library is reaching out to small business owners.

The library opened the Robert and Linda Sutherland Allen Business Center Monday.

The space features computers with the latest business software, sound-proof phone booths, fully-equipped meeting rooms and storage lockers.

Library officials say they’re looking to address the increase in self-employment and workspace sharing that’s happening across the nation.

“We knew that people that had small businesses were using the library to do things, like build their own websites or use our computers or our printers,” said Barbara McDade, Bangor Public Library Director. “So we thought it would be nice to have a space just devoted to that.”

You can rent the meeting room for $10 a day, $40 a week or $125 a month.

If you’d like to learn more, or sign up, call 947-8336 extension 126.