UMaine Recognizes Graduates in TRIO SSS

It was another day of graduations.

The University of Maine recognized students who are part of trio support services.

These students will be earning their Bachelor’s Degrees in either May, August or December of this year.

Kevin Arkin, a student says, “I’m grateful to have had the tutoring services that were provided. The counseling services helped me through basically all of the emotions and stuff.”

Alexis Dunham, a student says, “So, it’s just not my work that got me here. It’s the combination of so many people lifting me up to get me here. So, thank you all so very much for what you’ve done for me. I can’t put it into words.”

Congratulations to those 17 graduates honored today.