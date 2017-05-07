Portland Rally Calls for Publicly Funded Health Care Across Maine

Today in Portland, dozens rallying in support of Statewide Universal Publicly Funded Health Care.

The event kicks off National Nurses Week and focuses specifically on a newly launched report detailing the current state of health care in Maine.

Many medical professionals say Maine’s healthcare is in crisis under the new Republican AHCA Plan.

Meaghan Lasala, of Southern Maine Workers Center says, “It’s time for politicians to represent what the people want and what the people are asking for and we believe that the only way to get there is by building a system that cuts profits out of the equation and puts human beings at the center and the needs of human beings at the center.”

The report produced by the Southern Maine Workers Center is comprised over anecdotal and statistical data gathered over four years.

They say findings show 83 percent of Mainers support Universal Publicly Funded Care.