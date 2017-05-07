Keep The Rain Gear On Hand: Clouds & Showers Back For the Work Week

I hope you were able to get out and enjoy some sunshine today because tonight clouds and showers move back into Maine, rain showers could be heavy at times. Overnight lows will fall back into the 40s with a gust south wind 9-14mph with gust upwards of 25+. Patchy fog will develop reducing visibility late tonight and into Monday morning.

Rain gear is going to be a must have as you head out Monday morning, mostly cloudy sky and scattered showers will be the forecast with highs temps cooler only in the upper 40s to upper 50s. The upper level low spinning over Maine will keep scattered showers and clouds in the forecast once again into Tuesday and Wednesday, while it won’t be a complete wash out we will have to keep the risk of a shower at anytime. High temps both days will warm into the 50s. No changes into Thursday with clouds and scattered showers sticking around. Afternoon highs will warm into 50s once again. Friday we will keep showers and clouds in the forecast but by the afternoon it looks like a chance for a few peak of sunshine with return with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Sunday Night: cloudy with scattered showers, lows in the 40s. Winds between 9-14mph out of the south with gust 25mph+. Expect patchy dense fog with develop.

Monday: Clouds and scattered showers with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Winds will be 6-11mph out of the south/southeast.

Tuesday: Clouds with a few showers highs in the low 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Clouds with scattered showers highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Clouds with scattered showers highs in 50s.

Friday: Clouds with scattered showers highs in 50s to low 60s. Few afternoon peaks of sunshine are possible.