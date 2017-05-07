Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Movie Review

Three years ago, the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced us to a gang of misfits, thieves, and outlaws known as the Guardians of the Galaxy. The space opera became a smash hit and that was largely due to it’s blend of humor and heart set to a classic soundtrack of tunes from the 70’s and 80’s. In a genre filled with entries that take themselves far too seriously, Guardians of the Galaxy stood out because, above all else, it simply wanted to entertain its audience. And luckily its sequel does more of the same.

Volume 2 continues the adventures of its characters including Chris Pratt as the Han Solo-esque leader Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, and the voice talents of Bradley Cooper and an unrecognizable Vin Diesel as Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot respectively.

For those of you unfamiliar with these characters, there’s no point in me trying to explain them. Yes, there’s a vulgar raccoon who’s good with a gun and there is also a now baby tree who knows only three words. I’ll continue with the review, but it’s okay if you’ve checked out.

If you were a fan of the first film, it’s safe to say you’ll have a good time with its sequel. Both films were directed by James Gunn, a filmmaker whose storylines often take a backseat to his characters. The loose thread that’s tying Volume 2 together is the reunion between Star Lord and his father, played by Kurt Russell, and the implications that brings for their pseudo-family. As former enemies turn into allies, and new villains search the cosmos for the , characters get split up and have their own missions to complete and clutches to escape.

The cast works incredibly well off each other and their charisma and chemistry keep you smiling, even if some of them are covered in makeup and a few of them are CGI creatures. In typical Hollywood fashion, the film adds more of what we enjoyed about the first film but also does something a little surprising in terms of where it takes its characters. Most sequels add more action and explosions, but Gunn adds more intimate character moments further developing the back story of nearly every central character.

And while that does bloat the second act of the film a bit, it’s refreshing to see a big budget superhero film care more about the character firing the gun than the destruction the gun creates. That’s not to say the film doesn’t have its fair share of end-of-the-world mayhem, but it doesn’t feel as hollow as some of the entries in the genre. At times, it’s a trippy, colorful blast of excitement, but it always keeps its heart on its sleeve.

Like many sequels, it lacks the blast of originality moviegoers experienced with that first film, but it makes up for it with character development and a lot of humor that lands for the most part. It won’t convert anyone who steered clear of its predecessor, but as far as superhero sequels go, it’s one that’s definitely worth seeing on the big screen. I give it a B+.