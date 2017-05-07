Firefighters React Quickly to Stop the Spread of Fire in Hermon

Quick reaction by firefighters in Hermon saved a fire from spreading this evening.

We’re told a passerby called it in when they saw black smoke coming from Wallboard Supply Company in Hermon.

Six towns plus a National Guard tanker were called to the fire.

When crews arrived, they found the fire to be contained to just a forklift.

Eric Pelletier, Hermon Assistant Fire Chief says, “Anytime you’re dealing with a commercial business there’s always hazards outside of a regular residence. You have to be concerned of propane natural gas you know you got the railroad right behind here. Anytime you’re dealing with a commercial building it’s always a challenge.”

Pelletier says if it weren’t for a rapid and aggressive attack on the fire, the whole building could have burned.