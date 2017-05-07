EMMC NICU Nurses and Babies Meet For Heartfelt Reunion

Some babies and nurses had a special reunion today.

Nurses from Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit met up with families of children they’ve cared for to share memories, stories, and laughter.

Nurses say it’s a chance to reunite with those children who had a rough start to life and celebrate how far they’ve come.

Like Aurora.

Her mom Ariel York says, “She was born 10 weeks early. She was only 2 pounds and 3 ounces when she was born. She was at the hospital for 2 and a half months. They took such good care of her.”

And one of the nurses who cared for her, Joyce Leavitt says Aurora now looks completely different. She says, “I recognized the parents but I didn’t recognize her. She’s grown so much.”

Families say it’s great seeing the nurses who helped them and their children through that tough time and being able to thank them for the extra care they provided for their little ones.