Clouds, Showers & A Few Break Of Sunshine For Sunday

Sunday will once again feature clouds and showers for most but it’s also the best chance to see some sunshine. The fontal part of the system will move out giving way to a few breaks of sunshine but with an upper level low spinning over Maine we will have to keep the risk of a few showers in the forecast. With the little possible sunshine and a southerly wind between 10-13mph our high temps will warming into the upper 50s to upper 60s. Steady rain moves back into Maine by Sunday evening and will stick with us into the Monday morning commute before becoming just a few scattered showers. High temps with the clouds and showers will only warm into the upper 40s to upper 50s. The upper level low spinning over Maine will keep scattered showers and clouds in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday, while it won’t be a complete wash out we will have to keep the risk of a shower at anytime. High temps both days will warm into the 50s to low 60s. Thursday will start off once again with clouds and showers highs temps into the low 50s to low 60s, however by the afternoon clouds will start to clear out and sunshine finally returns for Friday.

Sunday: Variable clouds with a few break of sunshine along with a few scattered showers. High temps will warm into the upper 50s to upper 60s, winds out of the south between 10-13mph.

Monday: Clouds and scattered showers with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Clouds with a few showers highs in the low 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Clouds with scattered showers highs in the low 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Clouds with scattered showers highs in the low 50s to low 60s.