Annual Wings and Wheels Raises Money for Local Aviation Camp

The Aviation Career Education or ACE Camp has been around for 22 years teaching kids the ins and outs of flying.

The camps allow kids to experience several different aspects of aviation including flying with the Air National Guard and going up in sea planes.

Peter Marucci, President of Maine ACE Camp says,”We’re trying to get more children involved in Aviation. The Aviation population is getting older. Pilots are getting older. Airlines are screaming for more mechanics. Maine ACE Camp is an FAA Sponsored program to get children involved in Aviation.”

ACE Camp has seen quite the success with former campers. Some joining the Air National Guard, some going into commercial aviation, and others going to school for aerospace engineering.

Former campers say ACE Camp is a unique opportunity for kids.

Alex Whitle, a former camper says, “It really just gave me an insight into everything. I could see a bunch of different jobs that had to do with Aviation so even if I didn’t want to fly there’s like mechanic jobs that you can do, air traffic control. It just showed me a bunch of different experiences I could have.”

Wings and wheels is an annual event held at the Old Town Airport to help raise money for ACE Camp.

The event includes flying, eating, a car show, and even a chance to work off some of that weekday stress.

And campers say all kids should ‘take off’ to ACE Camp.

Whitle says, “I loved it. I fell in love. It was a great experience for me and flying was just awesome.”