UMaine Football Plays Annual Jeff Cole Memorial Spring Game in Portland

UMaine football holding its 13th annual Jeff Cole Memorial Spring Game today in Portland. They honored former head coach Jack Cosgrove, last night, with a ceremony also in Portland. Joe Harasymiak, the current head coach, tossed out a ceremonial first pitch at the Sea Dogs game this morning, it was a strike, and the Spring Game gave southern Maine fans a taste of what these “hunters” are about. Spring ball is done. Can’t wait for August. Many expecting a big year.