The Maine Mayflower Society Receives Special Guest Speaker at May Meeting

The Maine Mayflower Society was visited by a special guest speaker at their May meeting and luncheon today.

The granddaughter of Former President Grover Cleveland, Margaret Folsom Cleveland, told the story of her grandparents meeting and marriage.

The story was part of a program titled “Uncommon Grace.

Margaret Cleveland says she loves telling people the story of her grandparents.

She says, “I’ve been so lucky over the years that people are so fascinated by it, that I feel a real responsibility to tell the story, and as I said I sometimes joke, because I just got born. You Know? It could have been anyone of us, and we all have stories to tell about our families, and that’s one thing this also allows me to do is to hear other people’s stories about their heritage.”

This is the only Maine Mayflower Society meeting that is open to the public all year.