Taxi Driver ‘Viciously Attacked,’ Stabbed Outside Portland Strip Club

A Portland taxi driver was stabbed in his neck and hand by a passenger outside PT’s Showclub, police said.

Westbrook police arrested Justin Kristiansen, 30, near the club, after he ran from the scene, police said.

He was arrested on charges of elevated aggravated assault.

The owner of 207 Taxi said his employee, Joe Kamysz, was the victim of the attack.

Kamysz was attacked just before 2 a.m. in the strip club’s parking lot at 200 Riverside Street.

Kristiansen took a cab from downtown and then attacked Kamysz as they pulled into the parking lot, police said.

“The suspect’s quick capture is credited to the witnesses who immediately came forward and provided us with an accurate description of the suspect and where he was last seen,” Lt. Robert Martin said in a news release.

The owner of 207 Taxi said Kamysz was driven to a Boston hospital and will hopefully be released sometime Friday.