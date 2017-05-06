Runners Took Off for Bangor’s 7th Annual Erin’s Run

Runner took off at the Bangor Waterfront in memory of Erin Woolley who passed away from cancer seven years ago.

The 5K raises money for SpruceRun Womancare Alliance, the UMaine Swimming and Diving Program, the Bangor YMCA Aquatics Program, and a scholarship in Erin’s name at Bangor High School.

Erin’s Run has raised over $40,000 for local charities since its inception in 2013.

Organizers of the event say it’s a great way to bring the community together and remember Erin.

Ben Sprague, Race Director says, “A lot of people knew, and remember Erin, and wanna celebrate her life, but also the community just likes coming out, and doing these events together. So, a lot of happy smiley faces here in despite of the rain. I grew up with Erin, and miss her all the time. In some ways it still doesn’t seem like she’s gone, but we’ve put together this event to make sure that we never forget her, and that we raise money for the causes she believed in.”

Event staff say it was their best year yet with over $13,000 raised for local non-profits.