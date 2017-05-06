Kids Central Festival in Bangor

Planting, playing, and bubbles.

BangPop! hosted their 7th annual Kids Central Festival in downtown Bangor Saturday.

Kids had a variety of activities to choose from in the downtown area, from planting sunflowers to playing games and even making giant bubbles.

Kids showed up for the fun despite the weather.

“The warmer weather is here, and you know, summer is just around the corner, and despite the weather we are having here today, this is actually the first rainy day we’ve had for this event,” said Gibran Graham, the event organizer.

Kids and parents agreed it was the perfect way to spend a rainy day.