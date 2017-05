Driver in Serious Condition After Crash in Southwest Harbor

Police say a man crashed an ATV in Southwest Harbor last night after driving away from an officer.

Officials say a call came in about an intoxicated man in the area of Seal Cove Road.

They say when police came across the 24-year-old driver, he sped away from them.

The driver crashed right before the intersection.

He was taken to MDI Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was then taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

No word yet on how he is doing.