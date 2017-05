Bangor Raceway Opens 134th Season

The “Derby” means the kick-off of the harness racing season at Bangor Raceway too. Pacers and trotters, plus their drivers, eager to get going today despite the soggy conditions. It’s the 134th season at the historic Bangor track. The first race of the year was a pacer race. It went a little over 2 minutes. They are off and running.