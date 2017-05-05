Workers Accidentally Unearth Remains, Victorian-era Coffin

SANFORD, Maine (AP) — Construction workers in a Maine city found human bones and the remains of a Victorian-era coffin in an area that had been converted from a cemetery into a school playground decades ago.

The Portland Press Herald ( ) reports the bones were found Thursday by workers digging a water line. Police Chief Thomas Connolly says authorities were aware the area had been a cemetery long ago, but they thought all of the people who had been interred had been moved.

The area was converted into a playground in the 1930s. The remains were being collected in conjunction with a historical society and a funeral home Friday.

Construction work has stopped in that part of the site for now. The State Medical Examiner’s Office was notified that a grave had been disturbed.