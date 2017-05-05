Weekend Flood Potential Prompts Warnings from State Officials

With all the rain we got this week and more on the way tonight and tomorrow, state officials have a warning about potential flooding in our state.

The folks at Maine Emergency Management Agency are keeping an eye on lakes and rivers.

Flood warnings have been issued in Aroostook and Oxford counties, but officials have seen high levels in other areas as well–like Augusta and Skowhegan.

We caught up with MEMA spokesperson Susan Faloon Friday–she had some advice for folks living in low-lying areas.

“They really should put together an emergency kit, especially if they need to evacuate suddenly. At least 3 days worth of food, clothing, medication, paperwork, cash on them, so if they need to stay at a shelter or hotel or with a family member. And just look around if you got several inches of water, are there things you could get out of the way and elevate so they wouldn’t be damaged. If you’re near a river you might consider things like sandbags. If you have a lot of debris in your yard you might want to consider cleaning that up, getting it out of the way,” said Faloon.