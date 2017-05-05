Used Needles Being Discarded in Bangor, Free Exchange Offered

Bangor officials are worried about a growing trend across the city.

Used needles are being discarded in high traffic areas – creating a possible dangerous situation for those who come across them.

“Several times a week” Lieutenant Cathy Rumsey of the Bangor Police Department says officers have been dispatched all over the city to deal with the problem.

“Seems to be increasing in frequency where we are getting calls from citizens to pick up needles that have been found, used needles are being found” she said. “We have found them on the sidewalks and parking lots of of businesses around town. In the downtown area, in the parks. So it seems to be everywhere and we pick them up on a regular basis.”

Officials say it’s an issue that’s easily avoided.

“They have a needle exchange program and they will exchange used needles for clean needles to anyone that needs to do that for any reason” said Rumsey , referring to the Health Equity Alliance on Pine Street in Bangor, who offer their services free of charge.

“So this is the syringe exchange” said Maggie Campbell the Director of Communications and Development as she led us on a tour around the office.

“They come in, we do an intake where we do some demographics information just to figure out how we can best serve them and then they come in and it’s a one for one exchange, so they bring in needles and then we exchange for clean needles” she said.

There are locations in Ellsworth, Machias and Augusta as well. Last year Bangor exchanged more than 230 thousand, and have exchanged more than 40 thousand this year. Yet needles are still being thrown on city streets.

“It’s definitely risky if they were to be picked up by a child or anyone who thinks maybe they are going to pick it up and put it in the trash” said Lt. Rumsey. “If you get poked by a needle, you don’t know what’s on that needle, what was in the syringe.”

Campbell just wants to get the word out about what they do in hopes more will take advantage.

“It’s anonymous” she said. “We don’t get clients last names, they get numbers and it’s totally without judgment. We’re here to help.” she went on to say “I think one of the things, the most inspiring about this program to me, is how it creates community leaders and how people are empowered to come in and bring in their friends and make sure other folks in their community, their friends and family, have access to the things that they need as well.”