UPDATE: Route 221 in Hudson Back Open Following Rollover Crash

A crash on Route 221 (Hudson Road) near the Glenburn/Hudson town line resulted in a road closure Friday afternoon.

Police say a vehicle was traveling northbound when the man driving apparently fell asleep. The vehicle crossed the center line and rolled over, landing on its side.

The female passenger was trapped in the car and had to be extricated by first responders. She was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with injuries that include head trauma.

The driver was not transported–no official word on the extent of his injuries.

We’re told the occupants are a couple who live in Hudson, but their names have not been released.

Police say a man attempted to right the vehicle using a tractor, but was asked by authorities to stop.

Both lanes of the road were closed for more than an hour while crews cleared the scene. It has since been reopened.