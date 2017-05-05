UMaine Students Take Part in Mock Shooting (WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO)

WARNING: The video depicts simulated violence.

The Nursing program at the University of Maine wants to make sure that their students are prepared for any situation. That’s why they teamed up with local first responders to simulate a school shooting.

“We’re going to simulate and active shooter on campus with 20 victims, 10 of which are children and two infants,” explained Kelly Strout, Assistant Professor at the UMaine School of Nursing. “The students in the School of nursing are going to perform disaster triage with two on one ratios with an expert trauma nurse from the local hospitals.”

Actors were given roles as victims with a variety of different injuries. After the fake shooting had taken place, students rushed in to assess injuries and transport people to the hospital.

“You come away with learning how to prioritize care and learning how to do the most good for the most amount of people with the resources that you have available,” said senior nursing student Jason Seymour.

Organizers say the simulation is an unfortunate and scary situation, but their graduating nurses can never be too prepared for any scenario.

“We’ve seen an increase in mass casualty incidents whether their shootings, weather related, car crashes,” said Strout. “And because of the increase in these unfortunately events, we want to make sure at the school of nursing that our graduate nurses are prepared.”

As for the students, they appreciate the opportunity to work hands-on with professionals. And should a situation like the day’s simulation ever occur, they’ll be ready.

“The most important outcomes of today’s simulations are increased confidence in responding to a disaster scenario,” said Strout.

Senior nursing student Taylor Rolfe said, “You can sit in a classroom as long as they want you to but its situations like this where you really learn and get the hands-on experience.”