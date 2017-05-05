Two Women Honored for Volunteer Work Prove Age is Just Number

Last week was National Volunteer Week and Spruce Run Womancare Alliance honored two of their own as leading volunteers.

What was unique was the 62 year age gap between the two women.

Meet Joan Shapleigh, who has been volunteering for almost 40 years. She says, “I am facing my 80th birthday next month. I’ve been with Womancare since its inception.”

Alison Weiss, Public Awareness Educator for Spruce Run Womancare Alliance says, “She has just been a mainstay at the Womancare and later the Alliance organization for going on 40 years. She’s held a number of different roles and she’s just been a rock for the people that have experienced domestic violence.”

And 18-year-old Isabella Gonzalez, a senior in high school. She says, “My volunteering experience has helped me be a more compassionate person in my daily life.”

Weiss says, “She was just an absolute natural. She works with children as a peer. She gets right down on their level and she relates to them and they gravitate towards her. She’s phenomenally well spoken and can go out in the community and take about the work that we do. And at such a young age, that’s just a really remarkable thing to do.”

Staff say they are an amazing pair. Weiss says, “It’s inspiring to see people of different ages working in the same movement. Because that’s really what this is. We are part of a movement of people who are working to end abuse. Joan and Isa just embody the efforts that are being made across the age spectrum to end domestic violence.”

Joan and Isabella are also motivated by each other. Isabella says, “It’s so inspiring to see someone who has been so committed to this cause for so many years and I can only hope to be half the advocate she is someday.”