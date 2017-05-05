Trump Adds Katahdin National Monument to Review List 

Earlier this week a list of National Monuments that would be reviewed under the Trump administration was released.
Katahdin Woods and Waters in Northern Maine was not on that list.
But that changed Friday, the 87-thousand acre monument was added.
Initially only locations larger that 100-thousand acres were being reviewed by the Interior Department.
A release states the review will look to see if it was designated quote “without adequate public outreach and coordination with relevant stakeholders.”
The department will hold a formal public comment period for input on the monument.
President Trump and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke say they think local input is critical.
Governor LePage lobbied against the monument earlier this week.
Lucas St. Clair, whose family donated the land released a statement.