Trump Adds Katahdin National Monument to Review List

Earlier this week a list of National Monuments that would be reviewed under the Trump administration was released.

Katahdin Woods and Waters in Northern Maine was not on that list.

But that changed Friday, the 87-thousand acre monument was added.

Initially only locations larger that 100-thousand acres were being reviewed by the Interior Department.

A release states the review will look to see if it was designated quote “without adequate public outreach and coordination with relevant stakeholders.”

The department will hold a formal public comment period for input on the monument.

President Trump and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke say they think local input is critical.

Governor LePage lobbied against the monument earlier this week.

Lucas St. Clair, whose family donated the land released a statement.

“Katahdin Woods and Waters was designated after more than four years of public outreach and community input, including countless one-on-one meetings, community forums, debates and town halls. More than 72 percent of Mainers say they support the monument.

“Our hope is that the review process will be fair and transparent and allow for all stakeholders to participate.

“I’m confident that a fair review will demonstrate how important public input was to helping improve the monument idea.

“In the meantime, we will remain focused on the future and creating jobs and economic opportunity in the Katahdin region.”