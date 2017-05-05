WATCH LIVE

Thomas Softball Rips Castleton to Advance

May 5, 20179:07 PM EDT
Sports

NCAA SOFTBALL

NAC TOURNAMENT

THOMAS COLLEGE 5, CASTLETON STATE 1

