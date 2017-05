The Results are In: Should all Full Time Teachers in Maine Public Schools have a Base Starting Salary of $40,000 per Year?

The results are in! We wanted to know yesterday:

Should all full time teachers in Maine public schools have a base starting salary of $40,000 per year?

RESULTS:

YES: 45% (329 VOTES)

NO: 55% (403 VOTES)

TOTAL VOTES: 732 votes

Stay tuned for our new ‘We Want To Know’ Question of the Day