SPCA Of Hancock County: Kitten Season

Kathy Solley for the SPCA of Hancock County is in with a couple of very young kittens.

These kittens are not ready to leave Momma yet.

They won’t be ready for about 3 weeks.

Folks are welcome to come see them and maybe reserve for adoption.

The shelter has received some other older kitties ready for adoption and and few new dogs.

If you are interested in adopting these kittens or any of the other available pets at the shelter you can call 667-8088 or go to spcahancockcounty.org