Somerset County Jail Officials Give Narcan To Inmate In Distress

Somerset County Jail officials say an inmate was given Narcan this week after overdosing on what is believed to have been heroin.

According to Chief Deputy James Ross, on Tuesday, corrections officers found the inmate in distress.

We’re told the inmate responded to the overdose antidote and was taken to a hospital, then returned to the jail.

Ross says the the source of the illegal drug has been identified and charges are likely.

Last year, jail administration trained staff to administer Narcan.