Showers Developing Today, Rain Tonight & Saturday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

We’re off to a cloudy but dry start to our Friday. Low pressure approaching from the south and west will spread showers into the area this afternoon from southwest to northeast across the state. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60° for highs this afternoon, warmest up north where it will remain dry, longer. Low pressure is forecast to pass to our west tonight into Saturday. This will bring lots of moisture northward, in off the Atlantic, resulting in periods of heavy rain tonight into Saturday morning especially over eastern locales. The heaviest rain looks like it will be focused along and east of I-95 where we could see between 1”-4” of rain with some locally higher amounts between 4”-5” by Saturday evening. Lighter amounts of rainfall can be expected to the north and west of I-95. With 1”-4” of rainfall possible, we’ll need to keep an eye on the flooding potential across the area as the ground is saturated and river levels running high. The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Flood Watch for Hancock and Washington Counties where the heaviest rainfall is expected. Minor street flooding along with flooding issues with some of the smaller streams are the biggest concern.

Low pressure will move northward through Quebec on Sunday. We will remain under the influence of an upper level low located to our west. Disturbances wrapping around the upper low will result in clouds and the chance for scattered showers Sunday and Monday. Tuesday looks cloudy but a bit drier with just a few widely scattered showers possible. It looks like our forecast remains fairly cloudy and unsettled through the middle and end of next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers developing from southwest to northeast across the state. Highs between 50°-60°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Lows in the 40s. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times during the morning. Highs between 54°-61°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW