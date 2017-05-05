Proposed Bill Seeks to Increase Accessibility to Behavioral Health Services in Maine

Proposed legislation in Augusta aims to increase accessibility to high-quality behavioral health services in the state.

The bill would establish the Behavioral Health Oversight Council to review reimbursement rate-setting for certain services provided under MaineCare.

The council would then report its findings to the Commissioners of Health and Human Services, Corrections, and Public Safety regarding the behavioral health system in Maine.

The bill also hopes to expand individualized, family-centered and community-based services.

“I think the important thing is we want to make sure that the services, that we feel are important that the state provide, get maintained in an equitable manner,” said Rep. Anne Perry, (D) the bill’s sponsor.

The legislation also seeks to alleviate hospital emergency department overcrowding, increase availability of outpatient services, and promote recovery-oriented care.