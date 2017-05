Proposed Bill Allows Parents Publicly Funded Education Debit Cards

A work session is set for today on a bill that would allow parents to use a publicly funded debit card to pay for private schools, therapies, and online courses for children.

It would restrict so-called education savings accounts for students with special needs.

The Maine Developmental Disabilities Council likens the program to school vouchers and says the bill would jeopardize families’ due process rights and regional special education programs.