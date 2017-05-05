Outdoor Recreation Expo

It’s the first of its kind.

Downeast businesses getting together to host the Outdoor Recreation Expo.

The owner of Acadia Event Center in Trenton says it’s had a recent facelift, making it the perfect space to hold an event like this.

“It’s all about building relationships. And the closer you can build a relationship to your home community, that’s the secret of success in business. So this one here is Hancock County’s event. Their own expo of recreation vehicles,” said John Linnehan, the owner of Acadia Event Center.

Organizers say it gives vendors a nice change of pace from all the competition of a big city.

The expo runs Saturday 9 – 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 – 4.