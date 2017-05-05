WATCH LIVE

Outdoor Recreation Expo UPDATED

May 5, 201711:39 PM EDT
Local News, News, Regional News, Today's Top Stories

It’s the first of its kind.

Downeast businesses getting together to host the Outdoor Recreation Expo.

The owner of Acadia Event Center in Trenton says it’s had a recent facelift, making it the perfect space to hold an event like this.

“It’s all about building relationships. And the closer you can build a relationship to your home community, that’s the secret of success in business. So this one here is Hancock County’s event. Their own expo of recreation vehicles,” said John Linnehan, the owner of Acadia Event Center.

Organizers say it gives vendors a nice change of pace from all the competition of a big city.

The expo runs Saturday 9 – 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 – 4.

© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise Employment Information FCC Public File Closed Captioning Contact Us Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy