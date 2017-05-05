Maine Astronaut Speaks to Students about NASA Career

A NASA Astronaut from Caribou stopped by Greely High School yesterday, to share her career path that, literally, is out of this world.

Jessica Meir is one of two astronauts from Maine.

She became one in 2015 after two years of training on everything from space station systems, to learning to speak Russian.

Meir travels around to many schools, telling students about careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. She also encourages them to keep following their dreams.

“Everything in this fragile blue ball spinning below you…I really look forward to that.” Says Meir.

“it seems incredibly cool all the stuff that’s going on in space right now and in ten years it’s going to be even crazier with more stuff going on so 44 just learning the base of it now and knowing in the future there’s a lot of opportunities for it, it’s really exciting.” Says Greely High School Senior Maggie Nolan.

It takes up to ten years to be assigned a trip to the International Space Station.