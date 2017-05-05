WATCH LIVE

Local Mexican Restaurants Celebrating Cinco de Mayo

May 5, 20176:32 PM EDT
Mexican restaurants throughout our area are celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

The holiday marks the Mexican army’s unlikely victory over the French in 1862–and in the US is a celebration of Mexican-American culture.

We stopped by Pepino’s in Bangor, where they were doing a brisk business Friday afternoon.

Folks enjoying everything from tacos to chimichangas, along with a few margaritas, of course.

“It’s always been popular but certainly now with social media and the ability to promote to more people it’s become a huge event,” said Pepino’s owner Susan Stephenson.

Stephenson tells us they’re offering food and drink specials throughout the evening.

