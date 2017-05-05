Local Mexican Restaurants Celebrating Cinco de Mayo

Mexican restaurants throughout our area are celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

The holiday marks the Mexican army’s unlikely victory over the French in 1862–and in the US is a celebration of Mexican-American culture.

We stopped by Pepino’s in Bangor, where they were doing a brisk business Friday afternoon.

Folks enjoying everything from tacos to chimichangas, along with a few margaritas, of course.

“It’s always been popular but certainly now with social media and the ability to promote to more people it’s become a huge event,” said Pepino’s owner Susan Stephenson.

Stephenson tells us they’re offering food and drink specials throughout the evening.