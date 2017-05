John Donato is Orono’s new Girls Basketball Coach

John Donato is back coaching basketball again. Donato approved by the Orono School Board tonight and becomes the girls basketball coach for the Red Riots.

Donato announced a month ago he was retiring from teaching and coaching at Lawrence high school.

His wife Kelly, a high school classmate of our Tim Throckmorton’s, would like to move closer to her parents in Bangor.

Donato won state titles at Lawrence and at Houlton. In 40 years of coaching he has 547 career wins.