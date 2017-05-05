Health Officials Say No Common Cause Behind Cancer Cluster

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — State health officials say there does not appear to be any common exposure or cause behind a cancer cluster in New Hampshire’s Seacoast region.

The state Department of Health and Human Services has been investigating a greater than expected number of cases of two types of rare childhood cancers. It sent questionnaires to 40 individuals in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts who had been diagnosed with the cancers when they were younger than 20 and asked if they had spent at least 28 days in any of 10 Seacoast towns.

A total of seven questionnaires were returned. Two of the seven lived in the 10-town area, while the remaining five had visited. There were no common childcare facilities or schools, and no identifiable patterns regarding drinking water or chemical exposures.