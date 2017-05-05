Governor LePage Gives Approval for Newly Passed Republican Health Care Bill

Governor LePage is adding his approval to the passage of the Republican Health Care Plan in the U.S. House yesterday.

The Governor says people are now lowing their insurance because they can’t afford it.

LePage says the current requirement to have insurance is a problem because you have to be able to pay for it.

He says, “If it didn’t pass we were going to lose insurance around the country. The state only has one insurer right now, you can’t just not have commercial insurance. Obamacare was failing and something had to be done. Do I think this is the end all? No. This is the start of us repealing the damage that’s been done with Obamacare.”

LePage also says he’s proud the part of the bill that adds a high risk pool for pre-existing conditions was modeled after Maine’s Health Care Reform Law and he wishes more of it was incorporated.