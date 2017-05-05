Governor LePage Discusses State’s Economic and Job Growth

Governor LePage met with workers at Somic America in Brewer today to discuss the state’s economic growth.

He says he wanted to celebrate with workers that the unemployment rate is at a historic low, more jobs are being created, and they’re staying in the state.

The Governor says, “We have 623,000 jobs. We have unemployment under 3 percent, one of the best in the country. We have the largest number of private sector jobs in the history of our state and we’ve reduced government jobs. We’ve created an environment to help businesses be more profitable and more efficient. And guess what? Everybody is working.”

He then took a tour of the plant stopping to talk with workers.