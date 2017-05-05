Gardiner Teenager Named Maine’s Youth of the Year

A teenager from Gardiner has been named Maine’s Youth of the Year – the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive.

Jada Lin was among the six finalists invited to the Governor Hill Mansion in Augusta Thursday for a recognition ceremony.

Lin is from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Gardiner.

Senate President Michael Thibodeau and Speaker of the House Sara Gideon joined family members and club officials in congratulating the nominees.

Lin received a $5,000 college scholarship. She’ll also compete for a national title.

Nominees included teens from Waterville, Lewiston/ Auburn and Portland, too.

“It’s a difficult decision for our judges but it’s a wonderful opportunity for all of these kids whether they win or not,” said Kathy Coster, Board Chair, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine.

The winner is chosen based on leadership, community service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle.

(Photo Courtesy: Boys & Girls Club of Greater Gardiner)