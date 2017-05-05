Drug Bust in Lewiston Leads to 14 Arrested

14 people were arrested in Lewiston on numerous charges, including drugs.

Authorities are calling it the first ‘Operation Hot Spot Detail’ of the year.

More than 20 officers and agents from Lewiston Police, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, ATF, Central Maine VIolent Crime Task Force, and DEA as well as members of Probation and DEA, as well as members of Probation and Parole were in Downtown Lewiston.

In addition to the 14 arrests, agents seized $19,000 worth of drugs, including 600 doses of heroin.

Nearly $10,000 in suspected drug money was also seized.