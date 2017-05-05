Destination Imagination Star Wars Fundraiser

Wagner Middle School’s 6th grade team, the Donut Dudes, has earned first place in the state Destination Imagination competition! You can help them raise the money required to travel to the global competition in Knoxville, TN. How? The team is hosting a galactic event for the ages!

Join them in all of the Star-Wars themed fun and learning on May 13th in the Hampden Academy Cafeteria.

The event is from 2 pm to 4pm

Admission is $5 for ages 3-17, Children under the age of 2 are free, and adults are by donation.

For more information, you can email [email protected]