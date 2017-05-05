Daytrippers: Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor is known for its shopping, its lobster and of course Acadia National Park, but it’s also home to a rich history.

Jennifer Pictou of Bar Harbor Ghost Tours runs several walking tours–including one showcasing these historic homes.

“So La Rochelle is very significant in the history of Bar Harbor because it was the only the second building that was constructed out of brick,” said Pictou.

The wife of George Bowdoin, who built it, was the great niece of Washington Irving, famed author of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

“So we have some really great literary American history right here in Bar Harbor. You wouldn’t know that by driving by,” said Pictou.

Next up, Saint Savior’s Episcopal Church.

“It is a fine example of gothic architecture. It really stands out in the landscape of Bar Harbor. This was one of, if not the largest church on Mount Desert Island, for many years,” said Pictou.

The art-deco-style Criterion Theatre is the centerpiece of the Prohibition Tour.

“And we talk about the rum running history in Bar Harbor, which is extensive. People have the opportunity to go inside the Criterion. Folks can partake in some of their own refreshments, and we sit on the balcony and talk about history at a very leisurely pace,” said Pictou. “They can do it legally, which is great.”

The tours step off at the Abbe Museum, where inside you can learn about the native people who have inhabited Maine for thousands of years.

“People of the First Light is a comprehensive look at 12-thousand years of Wabanaki history, conflict, adaptation and presence in the homeland. There is a deep rich history that still continues today,” said Starr Kelly, Curator of Education at the Abbe Museum.

The brand new exhibit features all sorts of artifacts which bring the tribe’s story to life-including this claim to fame.

“So the Wabanaki people actually invented the canoe. We know this from the archaeological record. And the canoe is very important to the Wabanaki culture and their way of life. People today still make canoes in the communities,” said Kelly.

From centuries-old canoes to modern-day kayaks, we wrap up the day with a different way to see Frenchman Bay and Acadia National Park.

“Some views that you get from the water are spectacular. Views that you get from the water that you don’t get from the mountains,” said Bill Langlois, an ocean kayak guide at Coastal Kayaking & Acadia Bike, based on Cottage Street. They offer all sorts of tours, ranging from 2 and a half to 7 hours.

“Those half days we’d stop on an island and take a break, have lunch and a drink and continue on,” said Langlois.

It’s a great way to see all that MDI has to offer, while beating the Acadia crowds.

“It is. It’s not usually real crowded on the water. Kayaks out there, but it’s a big area so it’s pretty easy to have a nice quiet time,” said Langlois.

There’s even a sunset tour, the perfect way to cap off the perfect day in Bar Harbor.

For more on the Bar Harbor walking tours, click here.

For more on the Abbe Museum, click here.

For more on Coastal Kayaking Tours, click here.