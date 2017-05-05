Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day Offers Prevention & Education Tips

‘Finding Help, Finding Hope’ was the theme of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day at the State House.

The annual event is held to increase education and awareness of the importance of prevention and catching early mental health challenges among kids.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew joined parents and mental health advocates at the event.

She says 1 in every 5 youth between 13 and 18 either has, or will have, a serious mental illness.

Mayhew says early detection and treatment are key as half of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 14.

“The biggest challenge we often face is for the youth to seek help, to acknowledge that they need help, and then certainly for families to navigate what can be an incredibly intimidating and complicated system,” said Commissioner Mary Mayhew, DHHS.

On average, there’s a 10 year delay between the onset of symptoms and intervention.