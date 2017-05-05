Brewer Making Improvements to Municipal Pool

Brewer is making some improvements to its municipal pool.

Crews are in the process of repaving the pool.

It’s been about 15 years since it’s been done.

They’ll be replacing the sides and bottom of the pool as well as installing a brand new deck.

City officials say it’s important to keep the pool in good shape given the high traffic they see each summer.

“Well this is the focal point of the city of Brewer, this whole complex. The auditorium complex, Doyle field, the municipal swimming pool. We have roughly 6500 kids and adults in the pool every year. And people are not going to notice anything different. What’s going to be nice about it, with a brand new pool we’re not going to have to do as much patching ever year,” said Ken Hanscom of Brewer Parks & Recreation.

The project is slated to be done May 19th…the pool set to open June 21st.