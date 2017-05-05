Bangor Symphony Orchestra “Celebrating Women”

Music Director and Conductor Lucas Richman from the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, is here with special guests to talk about the upcoming concert on Sunday.

This Sunday’s concert is billed “Celebrating Women”

The concert will feature Richman’s newest piece The Dream I Share.

Three guest soloists will be featured in the concert that all have a connection to Lucas, His mother Helen Richman, his sister Kelly Lester, and his niece Jenny Lester.

The concert is on Sunday, May 7th at 3 pm at the Collins Center for The Arts in Orono.

A pre concert talk will be begin at 2 pm.

Tickets range from $19 to $49, student tickets are available for $15.

To purchase tickets go to bangorsymphony.org or by phone at 1-800-622-8499