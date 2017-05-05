Animal Welfare Activists Deliver Petition Demanding Investigation of DEW Haven

Animal welfare activists protested outside Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife in Augusta Friday.

They’re demanding an investigation into the death of a lion that was shot and killed at DEW Haven in Mount Vernon.

Baghwa, the lion, was shot by the zoo’s owners more than a decade ago, but activists say no investigation was conducted.

Inland Fisheries says it did investigate the death and concluded it was humane.

Protesters say several complaints have been issued about the backyard zoo over treatment of its animals.

They’re submitting a petition with more than 60,000 signatures demanding an investigation of Dew Haven.

“We want an investigation and we want transparency. We demand to see the results of these complaints. We should have a right to see these complaints. We should know what’s going on behind the scenes, what’s going on with these animals. When animals disappear and are gone, how did they disappear? How did they die? What happened to them? What happened to Baghwa? Why was he shot?” asks Kristina Snyder, protest organizer.

“I actually did a spot-check on this facility just last fall and found them to be completely in compliance with all of our laws. I think it’s also important for the public to know that Maine has very strict laws on what animals you can keep in captivity and how those animals have to be kept,” said Judy Camuso, Wildlife Director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says it does annual inspections and spot-checks at Dew Haven and have not found animals to be mistreated.

They also say they’ve received no complaints about the zoo in recent years.